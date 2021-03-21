IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Cap of $12.37 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. IG Gold has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $148,101.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00462705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00064842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00144673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

