iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 4,285,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,620. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

