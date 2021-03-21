IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Volume Hits $333.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $333.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00646963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

