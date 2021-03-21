ImageCoin Trading Up 51.7% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $470,527.04 and $166,606.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,003,336 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.