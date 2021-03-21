Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IMMR stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a PE ratio of -201.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,765,661 shares of company stock valued at $39,240,040. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

