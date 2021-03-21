Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $344,380.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00010279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

