Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

