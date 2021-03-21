Injective Protocol Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.37 or 0.00021660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $193.90 million and $26.20 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

