Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133,682.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Ink has a total market cap of $831,631.17 and $133,682.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00464659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.69 or 0.00695493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

