Innova (INN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,688.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 176.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 214.8% higher against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $705,993.53 and approximately $14,688.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

