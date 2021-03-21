Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

