INO COIN Market Cap Hits $1.46 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00014147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $319,801.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

