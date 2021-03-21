Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

