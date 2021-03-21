Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549,942 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Inseego worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 69.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inseego by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 17.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Inseego by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 2,780,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

