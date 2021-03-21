Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$21,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,816,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,719,680.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Patrick Downey bought 41,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00.

CVE:ORE remained flat at $C$0.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 164,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,883. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

