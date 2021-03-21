Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at C$226,736.40.

TRP stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,407,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.25 and a one year high of C$67.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.19.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.65.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.