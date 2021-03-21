Insider Selling: Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.80. 111,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAD shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.