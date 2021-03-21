Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells 27,417 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,510.59.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$616.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

