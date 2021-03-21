Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $25,226.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,251,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

