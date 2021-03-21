Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Insmed worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after buying an additional 657,075 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 65.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 615,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.