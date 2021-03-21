Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 353,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

