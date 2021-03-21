Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.69 or 0.00464183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00139395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.67 or 0.00734210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,089,846 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

