Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Tops $11.10 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $11.10 million and $1.87 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00651654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

