Insureum Price Hits $0.0560 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 85.2% higher against the dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $1.71 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

