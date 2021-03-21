Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce sales of $160.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.60 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $144.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $670.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $678.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $752.65 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $779.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,986. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

