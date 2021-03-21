International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

