International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

