International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332,534 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

