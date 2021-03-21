Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Robert J. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$29.31. The company had a trading volume of 215,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,719. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.12 and a 1 year high of C$31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

