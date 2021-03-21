Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ITCI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 1,143,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,197. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

