Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,006,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,076,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

