Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,940. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.81.

