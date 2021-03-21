Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Trimmed by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.