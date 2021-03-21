Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stake Cut by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of RFG stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.45. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $234.48.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

