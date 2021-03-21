Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,280.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $14,280.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.