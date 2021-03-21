Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.56.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

