IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $913.77 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $913.77 million and $1.33 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

