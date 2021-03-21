IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 16.5% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $409.22 million and $54.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00650484 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00024480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

