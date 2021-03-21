IoTeX Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $408.39 million and approximately $47.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

