IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Cap of $220.11 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. IRISnet has a market cap of $220.11 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,475,877 coins and its circulating supply is 966,626,966 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

