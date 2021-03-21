iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of iRobot worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock worth $8,385,222. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

