iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

