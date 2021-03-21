iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.56 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.