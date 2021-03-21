iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

IYY stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

