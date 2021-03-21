iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 4.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,012. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.