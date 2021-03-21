iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

