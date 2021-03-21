iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $308.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

