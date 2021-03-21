iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 242.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,686,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

