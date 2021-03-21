Italo Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 57% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $57,576.32 and $1,919.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

