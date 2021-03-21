Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,535.12

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $43,535.12 and $552.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

